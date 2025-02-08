Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 784.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $471,623.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,013.52. This trade represents a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.0 %

EMN stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

