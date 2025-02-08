Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

