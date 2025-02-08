Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 54.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $5,102,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 13.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

