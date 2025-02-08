Mather Group LLC. Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.54 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

