Mather Group LLC. Lowers Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

OGN stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Our Latest Report on OGN

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.