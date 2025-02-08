Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

