Mather Group LLC. Purchases 120 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,539,000 after acquiring an additional 148,462 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 403,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $175.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.15 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $668,603. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.26.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

