Mather Group LLC. Purchases 149 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4,025.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 240,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

