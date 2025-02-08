Mather Group LLC. Purchases 194 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ithaka Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.3 %

TTD stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

