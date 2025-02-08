Mather Group LLC. Purchases 6,001 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 565.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $22.57 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.