Mather Group LLC. Purchases 61 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 177.4% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Workday by 4,766.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $271.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.91. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.