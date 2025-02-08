Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 237.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.03 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

