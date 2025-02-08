Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Ventas by 1,183.7% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Ventas by 62.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ventas by 28.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 961,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,878,000 after acquiring an additional 214,384 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Ventas Stock Up 0.1 %

VTR stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

