Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,490,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 174,631 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 689,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,048 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 287,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.