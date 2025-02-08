Mather Group LLC. Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.