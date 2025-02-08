Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 773.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,351.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,390.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,276.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,343.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,133.46 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

