Mather Group LLC. Sells 102 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,480,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $374.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Profile



Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

