Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,688 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,690,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $743,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.