Mather Group LLC. Sells 82 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,510. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 17.3 %

EXPE opened at $202.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $205.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.93.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

