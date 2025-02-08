Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 687,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIV opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The company had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

