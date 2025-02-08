Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

