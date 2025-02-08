McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Gilda Malek sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $111,915.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MGRC opened at $120.73 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.