MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $25.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on MTG. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of MTG opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $26.56.
MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
