Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,015,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,783,000 after acquiring an additional 231,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

