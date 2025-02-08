Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

BRBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

NYSE BRBR opened at $76.49 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

