Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,360 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Moderna by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 3.0 %

MRNA opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.26.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

