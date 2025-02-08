Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

