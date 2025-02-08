Morgan Stanley Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $67.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.39, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

