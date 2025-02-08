Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Corpay from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $375.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.72 and a 200-day moving average of $335.59. Corpay has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 39.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter worth $134,950,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the third quarter worth approximately $40,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,659,000 after acquiring an additional 120,578 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,541,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at $28,632,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

