Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

NDAQ stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $950,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

