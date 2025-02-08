National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:BYD FY2026 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.41 for the year. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$279.75.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$234.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$219.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$219.34. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$198.61 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.46). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$220.00 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.