National Bank Financial Predicts MTAL FY2025 Earnings

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Metals Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTAL opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Metals Acquisition by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $190,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Metals Acquisition by 799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 909,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 808,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

