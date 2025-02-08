Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,925 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $321,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

