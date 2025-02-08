Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

