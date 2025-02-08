NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

