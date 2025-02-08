Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $112.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,467. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,459 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 388,692 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 68.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

