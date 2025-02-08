Northland Capmk Comments on Aviat Networks FY2026 Earnings

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Aviat Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $23.66 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $300.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 97,227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

