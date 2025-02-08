NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,670 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 22,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

