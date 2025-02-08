NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

