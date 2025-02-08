NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.15.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $212.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.