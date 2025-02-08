Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9,922.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 35.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.
Oshkosh Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $127.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oshkosh Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.
Oshkosh Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
