Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $6,484,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3,339.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 100.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.