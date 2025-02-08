PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.