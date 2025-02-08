Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 963 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

