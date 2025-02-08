Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Pentair Trading Down 0.8 %

PNR opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after acquiring an additional 258,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

