Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 208.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $260.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.36.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,300,656.96. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $143,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,908.56. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,129,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

