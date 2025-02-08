PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a $172.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.58 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

