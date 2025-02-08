Piper Sandler Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $59.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.