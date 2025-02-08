Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pool were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Pool stock opened at $331.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.96 and a 200-day moving average of $356.82.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

