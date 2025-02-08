Q1 Earnings Forecast for AMD Issued By Northland Capmk

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,305 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

